Toews Corp ADV Sells 3,700 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Toews Corp ADV cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.0 %

ED stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.17. The company had a trading volume of 166,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

