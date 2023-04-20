Toews Corp ADV Sells 3,800 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Toews Corp ADV trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after buying an additional 871,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,221,000 after buying an additional 499,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,172,000 after buying an additional 384,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,420,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,627,000 after buying an additional 342,056 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.