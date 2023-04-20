Toews Corp ADV Sells 5,500 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Toews Corp ADV decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 898,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,254. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average of $74.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

