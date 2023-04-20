Toews Corp ADV Sells 5,800 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Toews Corp ADV cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Kellogg by 1,923.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,894,000 after purchasing an additional 680,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after acquiring an additional 310,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,982,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

K stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.01. 169,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.59%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Articles

