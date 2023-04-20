Toews Corp ADV Sells 8,400 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Toews Corp ADV lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for approximately 0.4% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,629,000 after buying an additional 352,873 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Aflac by 16.5% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after buying an additional 715,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aflac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,849,000 after buying an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 6,918.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Insider Activity

Aflac Stock Performance

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,047. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

