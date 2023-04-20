Toews Corp ADV Trims Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Toews Corp ADV lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Leidos were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $92.29. The stock had a trading volume of 39,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,844. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

