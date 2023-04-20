Torex Gold Resources Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

About Torex Gold Resources

Shares of TXG opened at C$22.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.76. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.07 and a twelve month high of C$23.39.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

