Torque Metals Limited (ASX:TOR) Insider Purchases A$19,350.00 in Stock

Torque Metals Limited (ASX:TOR – Get Rating) insider Patrick Burke bought 150,000 shares of Torque Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,350.00 ($12,986.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Torque Metals Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Australia. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Paris Gold project comprising 9 mining leases and 2 prospecting leases covering an area of approximately 68 square kilometers located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

