Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 30,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 78,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $524.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the first quarter valued at $220,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,000.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

