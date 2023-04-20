Total Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 3,371 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.07. The company had a trading volume of 50,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,876. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $245.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

