Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 40,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,703,000. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
IJJ traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $102.23. 42,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,142. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average is $103.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
