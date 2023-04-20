Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $7.32 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MDYV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,166. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

