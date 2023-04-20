Total Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,636,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,201,000 after acquiring an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,187,000 after acquiring an additional 162,771 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.08. 137,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

