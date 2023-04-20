Total Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 289 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 95,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.65. 19,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,218. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

