Total Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 5,625 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $75.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,017. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.