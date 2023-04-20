Total Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $488.77. 310,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,221. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $502.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.98.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.88.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

