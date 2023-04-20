TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,097,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TPCO Price Performance
Shares of TPCO stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 20,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. TPCO has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.33.
TPCO Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPCO (GRAMF)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.