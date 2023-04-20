TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,097,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TPCO Price Performance

Shares of TPCO stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 20,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. TPCO has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.33.

TPCO Company Profile

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately eight owned and licensed brands covering consumer form-factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate and capsules, tinctures, and topicals.

