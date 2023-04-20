Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives “Sell” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their sell rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 616.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 957,710 shares of company stock worth $57,909,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

