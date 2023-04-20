Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives “Sell” Rating from Benchmark

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Benchmark restated their sell rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 616.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 957,710 shares of company stock worth $57,909,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.