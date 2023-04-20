Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,246 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 85% compared to the average volume of 2,835 put options.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,517,821.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,079,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,002,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 283,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $3,549,636.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,456,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,517,821.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,079,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,002,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,885,000 after purchasing an additional 471,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,559,000 after buying an additional 57,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after buying an additional 785,904 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 204.2% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 737,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 494,894 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 73.1% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE SRG traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,692. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

