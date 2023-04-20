Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 79,837 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,539,000 after buying an additional 68,950 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSST opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70.

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.