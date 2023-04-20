Tranquility Partners LLC Has $222,000 Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,277,000 after acquiring an additional 691,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,510,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after acquiring an additional 85,317 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 12.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,473,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after acquiring an additional 841,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,089,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 175,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

BGC Partners Price Performance

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.63. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $436.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.70 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About BGC Partners

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.