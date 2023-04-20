Tranquility Partners LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,756,000 after acquiring an additional 219,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,521,000 after acquiring an additional 282,909 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,823,000 after acquiring an additional 126,684 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,905,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $227.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $248.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.67 and a 200-day moving average of $216.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.