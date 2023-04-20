Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS:EFG opened at $95.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.