Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

NYSE CWK opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

