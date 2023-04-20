Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Shares Down 3.3%

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.22. 14,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 31,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Transphorm Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

Institutional Trading of Transphorm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGAN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Transphorm during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transphorm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Transphorm by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Transphorm by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Transphorm by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 44,648 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

Read More

