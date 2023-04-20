Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TREX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.93.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,124. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,926,000 after acquiring an additional 182,788 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Trex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Trex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

