TRON Price Tops $0.0654 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. TRON has a market cap of $4.68 billion and approximately $309.98 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0654 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004485 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004414 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001541 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,743,632,655 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.