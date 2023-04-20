TRON Price Up 1.7% This Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $4.74 billion and approximately $305.76 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004498 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004599 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001501 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,755,912,696 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

