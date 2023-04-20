Truist Financial Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $130.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.58.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.59. 655,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,963,383. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $170.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $312,290.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,532,821.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares in the company, valued at $618,586,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $312,290.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 216,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,532,821.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753,535 shares of company stock worth $338,224,521 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 29.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,460 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Airbnb by 76.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

