Truist Financial Downgrades Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIPGet Rating) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the travel company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

TRIP opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.79 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 872.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,600 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,700 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,873,585 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $63,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,574,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,305 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,133 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.