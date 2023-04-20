Truist Financial Downgrades Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Hold

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the travel company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

TRIP opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.79 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 872.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,600 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,700 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,873,585 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $63,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,574,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,305 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,133 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

