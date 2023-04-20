Truist Financial Raises Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $29.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wendy's news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197. Insiders own 20.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 75.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3,725.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

