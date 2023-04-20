Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) Downgraded by Investec

Investec lowered shares of Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Truworths International Stock Performance
Shares of TRWKF stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. Truworths International has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75.
Truworths International Company Profile
