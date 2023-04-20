U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Price Down 3.9% Following Weak Earnings

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.9% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $34.57 and last traded at $34.59. 2,498,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 13,071,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

