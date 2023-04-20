UBS Group Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $65.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCHW. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.