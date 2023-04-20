UMA Market Cap Hits $141.52 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00006886 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $141.52 million and approximately $10.39 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 113,384,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,050,540 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

