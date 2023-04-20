United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 41.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in United Bankshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.03. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $338.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBSI. StockNews.com started coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About United Bankshares

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.