United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.
United Community Banks Price Performance
NASDAQ UCBI opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.96. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $39.50.
United Community Banks Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.
Institutional Trading of United Community Banks
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on UCBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.
United Community Banks Company Profile
United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.