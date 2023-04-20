United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.96. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UCBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

