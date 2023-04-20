UNIUM (UNM) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for approximately $37.60 or 0.00130620 BTC on exchanges. UNIUM has a total market cap of $537.73 million and approximately $84,946.31 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 37.83215765 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $87,731.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

