Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.50

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 18218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $638.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $333,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Univest Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Univest Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

Further Reading

