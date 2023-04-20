Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Vale by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 168,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Vale by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,065,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 231,037 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

VALE stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

