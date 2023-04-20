VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Update

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Gaming ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get VanEck Gaming ETF alerts:

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BJK stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,787. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $94.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Gaming ETF has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $46.55.

VanEck Gaming ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.