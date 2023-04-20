Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Position Lessened by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,133,000 after acquiring an additional 390,082 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 954,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,619,000 after acquiring an additional 342,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 208,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $117.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

