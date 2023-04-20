Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 897,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after purchasing an additional 951,579 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,865,000 after purchasing an additional 89,844 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,158 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,261,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

