Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Lowered by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,887 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 2.0% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,909,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,025,000 after purchasing an additional 199,964 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,991,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,637,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,512,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,129. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

