Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lifted by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 7.8% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.61. 183,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,198. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.87 and a 200 day moving average of $228.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $278.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

