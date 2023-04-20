Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,078. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.50. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.78.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
- Steel Dynamics May Be At A U-Turn Rather Than A Red Light
- Intuitive Surgical Continues to Surge, is it Worth Its Premium?
- Las Vegas Sands Hits The Jackpot, China Drives Robust Recovery
- Tesla’s Earnings: So Bad They’re Nearly Good
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.