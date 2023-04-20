Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

BHK Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 9.3% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $16,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after buying an additional 461,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after buying an additional 367,532 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after buying an additional 293,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,871,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $157.95. The stock had a trading volume of 119,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,828. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.97 and a 200 day moving average of $161.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $180.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.