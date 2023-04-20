Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.94.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $24.75. 815,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,208. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.89. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,432,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,016.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,375,000 after purchasing an additional 911,611 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,991,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 3,185,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,485,000 after purchasing an additional 772,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,790,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.