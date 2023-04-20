VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

PFE stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

