VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) PT Raised to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s current price.

VectivBio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VECT opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. VectivBio has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of VectivBio in the fourth quarter worth about $16,169,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of VectivBio by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,369,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 867,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VectivBio by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after buying an additional 861,921 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VectivBio in the fourth quarter worth about $20,218,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of VectivBio in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

